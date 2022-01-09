Richard Burgi Leaving Y&R

Richard Burgi (Ashland) announced on his Instagram page that he’s leaving the No. 1 soap. “I want to say thank you to all of you wonderful folks, who have been so kind and generous and supportive with your words, and I have such gratitude for the support,” he said in a video message. “I’m moving on from the show…. I’ve had a great year on Y&R, and just thoroughly enjoyed the great cast and crew…. such wonderful people, and I wish you all a good start to 2022 — luck, health, love, joy…. God bless.”. The actor debuted as media mogul Ashland Locke last March for what was supposed to be a limited run but the role and his storyline were eventually expanded. No word yet on a final airdate.