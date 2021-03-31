Retro Tv will broadcast the original episode of THE DOCTORS on Thursday, April 1 in celebration of the 58th anniversary of its debut. The show will air at noon and 7:30 p.m. ET on Retro TV and also at 4:00 p.m. at www.myretrotv.com.
Tune-In Alert!
Retro Tv To Air THE DOCTORS Debut Episode
