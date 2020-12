Retro TV will begin airing Christmas Day episodes of THE DOCTORS to coincide with the holiday week. Starting on Monday, December 21, episodes will be broadcast at noon and 7:30 p.m. ET on the network and at 4 p.m. on MyRetroTV.com. THE DOCTORS stars alums Alec Baldwin (ex-Billy) and Kim Zimmer (ex-Nola; ex-Reva, GUIDING LIGHT et al).