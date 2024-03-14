Remembering GENERAL HOSPITAL Star Robyn Bernard, 1959-2024

Robyn Bernard, the actress/singer known to GENERAL HOSPITAL fans for her 1984-90 run as Terry Brock, has passed away at the age of 64. According to TMZ, which broke the news, Bernard’s body was discovered on March 12 in San Jacinto, CA. A press release from the Riverside County Coroner revealed that the body was located in an open field behind a business.

Born in Gladewater, TX on May 26, 1959, Bernard and one of her younger sisters, Crystal Bernard (best known for the sitcom WINGS), got their start as entertainers singing gospel songs; their father, Jerry Wayne Bernard, was a televangelist. Bernard made her screen debut in the 1981 French thriller Diva and went on to notch appearances on TV shows including WHIZ KIDS, THE FACTS OF LIFE and SIMON AND SIMON.

Bernard as Terry with GH stepmom Jackie Zeman (Bobbie).

In 1984, Bernard landed the breakout role of Terry Brock, daughter of the abusive D.L. Brock (David Groh), who became Bobbie’s (Jacklyn Zeman) stepdaughter. Terry was an up-and-singer who crushed on Frisco (Jack Wagner) in her early Port Charles days. Terry resided at the brownstone and was taken aback when Kevin O’Connor (Kevin Bernhardt), who she knew from her hometown of Laurelton, also moved in, and began drinking heavily to cope, eliciting concern from Bobbie. Terry was yet more troubled when Kevin’s brother Patrick (Guy Mack) followed his sibling to town. When someone was murdered inside the brownstone with the same knife Bobbie had seen a sleepwalking Terry holding, Anna (Finola Hughes) was on the case, which became more complex when yet more murders were committed. Kevin proposed to Terry, who agreed to marry him. When they returned to Laurelton for the wedding, Terry experienced disturbing flashbacks and could not bring herself to consummate her marriage.

Terry wed the secretly evil Kevin (Kevin Bernhardt).

Soon after, the corpse of Terry’s grandmother, Jennifer Talbot, was discovered, and Kevin was arrested for the murder! Kevin insisted he had an alibi that could be corroborated by a librarian by the name of Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring), but on the stand, Lucy denied that she saw Kevin at the library on the morning of the murder. Eventually, she wound up exonerating him — and then it was revealed to viewers that Kevin and Lucy were secretly lovers! As Kevin plotted to kill Terry on their upcoming honeymoon, Terry finally recalled seeing Kevin strangling Earl Moody, but Kevin convinced her that she was just having stress-induced hallucinations. They headed out for their romantic vacation, followed by a suspicious Anna, who was soon joined by Frisco, where Kevin deviously began to gaslight Terry into believing that she was a killer. The action came to a dramatic climax on Catalina Island, where Kevin and Terry fought on a cliff, and she killed him in self-defense. In 1987, Terry entered into a singing partnership with Dusty Walker (Shaun Cassidy) — who was secretly under the mind control of the DVX, which had brainwashed him into being an unwitting assassin! Terry barely escaped that ordeal with her life, and the trauma caused her to temporarily lose her voice. In 1989, Terry briefly dated Ned, and when Duke Lavery (Ian Buchanan) was presumed dead, Anna sold his club to Terry. The following year, an agent heard her performing there and signed her to a record deal, prompting Terry’s exit from Port Charles.

As Terry, Bernard performed at the Grand Ole Opry in scenes shot on location.

After leaving GH, Bernard notched a few more acting credits, with her last gig being the role of a psychologist in 2002’s Voices from High School. She retired from acting and lived privately in San Jacinto before her death.