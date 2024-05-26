Record This: Your Handy Guide to The Week of May 27

Bold and Beautiful

On Monday, May 27, Steffy is furious when she learns of Finn’s betrayal… Liam calls out Finn’s behavior while Hope defends him on Tuesday, May 28, and Katie quizzes Poppy and Bill (both above) on their past and present relationship… On Wednesday, May 29, Steffy and Hope play the blame game, and Poppy shares life-changing information with Bill… Steffy and Hope argue after Steffy makes a serious threat on Thursday, May 30, and Luna receives vital information she’s been waiting for… On Friday, May 31, Katie becomes alarmed while discussing Luna with R.J., and Hope declares that she and Steffy are officially at war.

Days Of Our Lives

On Monday, May 27, Nicole is in for the shock of her life when the truth about Jude is revealed, and Xander and Sarah announce their engagement to Maggie (all above)… Eric and Rafe are alarmed when they discover that Sloan has vanished on Tuesday, May 28…Marlena and John offer their much-needed support to Eric, and Chad is there for Stephanie as she nurses deep concern about Everett’s disorder on Wednesday, May 29…On Thursday, May 30, Stefan approaches Theresa with a job offer (becoming the new manager at the Bistro), while Marlena learns from Alex that he’s with Theresa — and that he’s sleeping with Theresa… An epic showdown occurs between Nicole and Sloan on Friday, May 31, while Melinda finds the walls closing in on her, and Leo finds himself in the hot seat when Eric confronts him over his deception.

General Hospital

GH will air an encore episode for Memorial Day on Monday, May 27, one that originally aired on October 5, 2023, and features Spencer and Trina making love on their last day in New York; Cody rescuing Sasha from the dastardly Dr. Montague; and Sonny confronting Gladys about her lies… Sam details her plan to help Jason; Maxie encourages Spinelli; Alexis gets some answers; Jason and Anna exchange info; and Carly visits Brennan on Tuesday, May 28… On Wednesday, May 29, Elizabeth has misgivings; Ava confronts Nina; Josslyn and Trina pursue a move; Brook Lynn affirms her devotion to Chase (both above); and Alexis gets the last word… Sonny seeks out Dex on Thursday, May 30, while Dante and Kristina have a heart-to-heart; Maxie issues an invitation; Molly is frustrated; and Michael tells Drew how he feels… Curtis and Portia take on a new mission; Laura is dismayed; Jason’s decision angers Sonny; Chase offers reassurance; and John grows suspicious on Friday, May 31.

Young And Restless

On Monday, May 27, Victor makes a decision about Jordan’s future; Chelsea (above l.) takes matters into her own hands; and Ashley’s alters interfere with her treatment…. Diane worries about Jack’s sobriety on Tuesday, May 28, while Chelsea makes a tough decision, and Summer (above) gives Claire the benefit of the doubt…. On Wednesday, May 29, Victor controls the narrative about Jordan; Jill shares alarming news with Billy; and Sally makes a power move…. Diane gives Jack an ultimatum about Nikki on Thursday, May 30, as Ashley and Traci arrive in Paris; and Tucker has an unexpected encounter…. On Friday, May 31, Victor holds Michael accountable for his actions; Jack and Nikki reach an understanding; and Summer calls a truce with Sally.On Monday, May 27, Steffy is furious when she learns of Finn’s betrayal…. Liam calls out Finn’s behavior while Hope defends him on Tuesday, May 28, and Katie quizzes Poppy and Bill on their past and present relationship….. On Wednesday, May 29, Steffy and Hope play the blame game, and Poppy shares life-changing information with Bill…. Steffy and Hope argue after Steffy makes a serious threat on Thursday, May 30, and Luna receives vital information she’s been waiting for…. On Friday, May 31, Katie becomes alarmed while discussing Luna with R.J., and Hope declares that she and Steffy are officially at war.