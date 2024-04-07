Record This: Your Handy Guide to Can’t-Miss Episodes

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

On Monday, April 8, Deacon has a complete meltdown at the crematorium over Sheila while Finn and Hope comfort one another over their recent losses, and Deputy Director Baker gives Steffy something for which to be grateful…. Steffy queries Finn (above) about Sheila’s memorial on Tuesday, April 9; Luna gets anxious when Hope announces her line’s new design partners.; and Deacon drops an implausible theory at Finn…. On Wednesday, April 10, a disbelieving Finn questions Deacon’s sanity…. Luna is determined to confess to RJ about her night with Zende on Thursday, April 11, as a tormented Deacon gives Ridge an earful about Sheila…. On Friday, April 12, Ridge gives Deacon a big reality check, Finn throws Steffy a curveball, and Zende confides in Carter about his feelings for Luna.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

On Monday, April 8, John asks Harris about his time at Bayview while Steve makes a confession to Kayla (both above)… Chanel and Johnny arrive at the Horton cabin for their honeymoon on Tuesday, April 9, and Clyde orders Ava to retrieve an item hidden at the Bistro… On Wednesday, April 10, Nicole rips into Kristen for her verbal attack on Holly… Steve apologizes to Kayla on Thursday, April 11, while Stephanie questions Everett about why he won’t sign the divorce papers. On Friday, April 12, Xander tells Chad he wants an investigation into who framed him as Konstantin continues to charm Maggie.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Due to ABC News coverage of the solar eclipse, GH will be preempted in most markets on Monday, April 8…. On Tuesday, April 9, Nina and Drew get in a heated argument; Carly finds John in trouble; Sonny is furious with Jason; Michael and Willow discuss her career; and Kristina is disturbed by Ava’s behavior…. Sonny and Jason have a tense meeting on Wednesday, April 10, while Drew and Nina come to a surprising agreement, Carly begins to see a different side to John, Curtis achieves another milestone, and Ava searches for something in Sonny’s house…. On Thursday, April 11, Anna asks Valentin for help; Alexis receives news about her appeal; Curtis suggests a business proposition to Drew; Chase has a surprise for Brook Lynn; and Nina gets the wrong idea…. Jason wants to give something to Carly on Friday, April 12, while Things do not go well with Lucy and “The Home & Heart” Deception segment. Also, Tracy (above) has a heart to heart with Brook Lynn, Sasha finds joy working in the stables with Cody, and Gregory encourages Alexis.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

On Monday, April 8, Victor sets a trap for Jordan while Victoria and Claire make a move, and Audra (above) sees a new side of Ashley…. Nikki breaks a promise to Victor on Tuesday, April 9, as Daniel asks Lily for a second chance and the Abbotts work together to help Ashley…. On Wednesday, April 10, Tucker (above) travels outside of his comfort zone, and Ashley engages in a power struggle…. Sharon receives a distress call from Jack on Thursday, April 11, while Summer stands her ground with Kyle, and Ashley struggles in a new environment…. On Friday, April 12, family and friends gather to celebrate a special milestone for Victor and Nikki.