Record This: Your Handy Guide to Can’t-Miss Episodes

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

On Monday, March 25, Thomas (above) reels to Ridge about how Hope (above) blindsided him, and both defiant and angry, Steffy and Hope’s argument hits its tipping point…. Ridge demands answers from Hope while Brooke defends her daughter on Tuesday, March 26, and Steffy gives Thomas advice on how to get over his heartbreak…. On Wednesday, March 27, Brooke and Steffy battle over Hope and Thomas, and Hope is stunned when Thomas announces a life-changing decision…. Thomas and Hope have a difficult discussion with Douglas on Thursday, March 28, and Steffy is pleased with her glorious victory…. On Friday, March 29, Steffy and Hope’s feud escalates as the two sling accusations at each other, and Zende asks Luna if there is a possibility of a future for them.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Alex and Kristen come up with a scheme to invoke Brady and Theresa’s jealousy on Monday, March 25… On Tuesday, March 26, Wendy and Tripp reach an understanding about the next step in their relationship…. Holly steels herself to make a big confession to Nicole about Tate’s actual role in her overdose on Wednesday, March 27, while Xander insists to Harris that he didn’t shoot him…. On the day of Jude’s christening on Thursday, March 28, Marlena beseeches John (both above) to forgive himself…. A pact is forged between Leo, Melinda and Sloan on Friday, March 29.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Jason tells his story; Elizabeth is overcome with emotion; Stella comforts Trina; Michael is cautious; and Jake is furious on Monday, March 25…. On Tuesday, March 26, Anna is stunned; Carly is determined to get to Jason; Ava comforts Sonny (both above); Curtis is suspicious; and Gregory’s symptoms become more pronounced…. Sam and Jason come face to face on Wednesday, March 27, while Danny and Jake have an argument; Anna offers a surprising proposal to Dex; Trina makes a heartbreaking confession; and Brook Lynn shares a message…. Tempers fly at Jason’s arraignment; Carly and Alexis are surprised; Sonny has his doubts; Sam gets some hope; and Nina is insistent on Thursday, March 28…. On Friday, March 29, Jason meets with Sonny; Ava and Sonny have a close moment; Anna learns some important information; Valentin makes arrangements; and Oliva, Danny and Rocco rush to Dante’s bedside.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

On Monday, Monday 25, Victor is concerned about Nikki’s decision-making; Lily settles unfinished business with Heather (both above); and Phyllis sounds an alarm for Danny and Christine…. Jack and Traci worry about Ashley’s behavior on Tuesday, Monday 26, while Danny romances Christine, and Audra makes a shocking decision…. On Wednesday, March 27, Daniel and Heather worry about their future; Adam and Chelsea disagree on how to help Connor; and Lily takes charge at the office…. Nikki confides in Jack on Thursday, March 28, as Sally gives Adam some moral support, and Diane and Kyle navigate their relationship at Jabot…. On Friday, March 29, Victor reveals a plan to distract Nikki from her problems; Claire catches the eye of someone new; and Adam receives unsolicited advice from Nick.