Record This: Your Handy Guide To Can't-Miss Episodes

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

On Monday, March 5, Deacon (above) confronts Steffy, making serious allegations, while Finn (above) tells Steffy he needs time to process the enormity of their situation…. A heartbroken Deacon breaks down over Sheila’s body on Tuesday; Li and Finn argue about Sheila’s death; and Steffy confides in Liam that she is concerned that her marriage may not withstand this latest tragedy on Tuesday, March 5…. On Wednesday, March 6, Liam threatens Finn that he will step up for Steffy if Finn won’t, and Hope consoles Deacon and helps him grieve…. Finn and Steffy come together for the first time since Sheila’s death on Thursday, March 7…. On Friday, March 8, Poppy and Zende interfere in Luna’s decision to come clean to R.J., while memories of Sheila haunt Finn.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Clyde issues an ultimatum to Ava on Monday, March 4…. On Tuesday, March 5, Lucas gets a visit at his new safe house from Kate and Roman…. Brady (above) beseeches Nicole to let him see Holly, who he hopes will exonerate Tate (above), on Wednesday, March 6, while a discouraged Xander gets support from Sarah…. Eric catches up with Nicole, then surprises Holly with a visit on Thursday, March 7, while Sloan has bold idea about how to help her new client, Tate…. On Friday, March 8, the operation to break Clyde of prison gets underway, while Paulina’s condition worsens, breaking the hearts of Lani and Chanel.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Jason returns to Port Charles; Selina and Sonny’s negotiation is abruptly interrupted; Laura confronts Cyrus; Brook Lynn confides in Tracy; and Heather attempts an escape on Monday, March 5…. On Tuesday, March 6, Josslyn and Dex (both above) are in a frantic situation; Sonny hits a sore spot with John; Anna learns some tragic news; Marshall tells Curtis about his misdiagnosis; and Laura acts fast in a crisis…. Anna questions Josslyn and Dex on Wednesday, March 6, while Olivia and Sonny reconnect, Alexis is apprehensive, Cody and Sasha each make a confession, and Spinelli and Ava are in for a shock…. On Thursday, March 7, Sonny and Ava share a loaded moment; Drew and Carly have their hands full; Maxie is stunned; Laura offers comfort; and Brook Lynn opens up to Jordan…. Carly is taken aback; Nina corners Ava; Sonny gets an update on John’s investigation; Michael tries to convince Dex to stay; and Alexis vents to Diane on Friday, March 8.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

Danny and Christine make a decision about their future; Chelsea and Adam receive information to help Connor; and Billy opens up about his past struggles on Monday, March 4…. On Tuesday, March 5, Nikki keeps a secret from Victor; Amanda (above) addresses unfinished business; and Jordan assumes a new identity…. Victor and Nikki receive disturbing news on Wednesday, March 6, while Danny sets the record straight with Phyllis (above), and sparks fly between Summer and Chance…. On Thursday, March 7, Jack worries about Ashley’s state of mind; Devon makes a promise to Abby; and Jordan targets Victoria…. On Friday, March 8, Victor gives Jordan an ultimatum; Tucker sees a new side to Ashley; and Nikki makes a distress call to Jack.