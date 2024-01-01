Record This: Your Handy Guide To Can't-Miss Episodes

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

On Monday, January 1, B&B airs a repeat of an episode that originally aired on June 26, 2023, in which Brooke arranged for Andrea Bocelli to serenade her and Ridge; Steffy, Thomas, Hope and Carter boarded the Forrester jet for the trip home; and back in L.A., Liam told Wyatt that he caught Hope kissing Thomas…. Hope is caught off-guard when Thomas (both above) proposes on Tuesday, January 2, as Xander recounts a story about Thomas to Finn…. On Wednesday, January 3, Thomas is surprised by Hope’s response to his proposal, and Steffy gets defensive about Thomas to Finn…. On Thursday, January 4, Bill goes on a date with Poppy; conflicted over Xander and Steffy’s dueling stories, Finn fears Hope may be in danger…. Hope and Thomas separately learn of Xander’s damning accusations on Friday, January 5.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Theresa gets defensive when Alex wonders if Tate was involved with Holly’s drug use on Monday, January 1…. On Tuesday, January 2, Ava and Stefan are challenged by Clyde’s order…. On Wednesday, January 3, Chad and Julie have a heart-to-heart about loss and the future, while Everett walks in on a heated argument between EJ and Stefan…. On Thursday, January 4, Brady gets advice from John…. Xander asks Sarah to move in with him, and Tripp shares disappointing news with Wendy as she packs for China on Friday, January 5.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

GH is preempted for sports coverage on Monday, January 1…. On Tuesday, January 2, Carly receives life-altering news (above); Sonny confronts Michael; Olivia gets angry with Lois; Sam grapples with how to co-parent with Drew (above); and Willow comes to Nina for help..…. Michael confesses to Sonny on Wednesday, January 3, while Drew supports Carly in her time of need; Tracy starts to put the pieces together; Willow suspects Michael’s ulterior motives; and Ava has a surprise visitor…. On Thursday, January 4, Carly lashes out. Sonny encounters Cyrus at the church; Joss and Dex find a drunk Adam; Curtis has a romantic surprise for Portia; and Laura makes a realization about Esme…. Felicia and Anna reminisce; Cody comforts Maxie; Sasha encourages Nina to have faith; Sam and Drew have an argument; and Dante is in a predicament on Friday, January 5.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

On Monday, January 1, Y&R will rerun a classic episode that first aired on October 17, 2003 in which Nick questioned Sharon’s loyalty; J.T. and Brad worked together to rescue Colleen; and Kevin kept up appearances with Lily…. Victor forces a truce between Nick and Adam on Tuesday, January 2, while Victoria makes a shocking decision, and Nikki takes matters into her own hands…. On Wednesday, January 3, Sharon confronts Summer about her feelings for Chance; Daniel and Heather clear the air; and Danny gives Daniel unsolicited advice…. Nikki fights temptation to drink on Thursday, January 4, while Chance makes a confession to Sharon, and Victoria works on her relationship with Claire (both above)…. On Friday, January 5, Sharon relies on the past to make a decision about her future.