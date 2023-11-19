Tune-In Alert

Record This: Your Handy Guide To Can't-Miss Episodes

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Don Diamont, Kimberlin Brown

Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

On MondayNovember 13, Bill has an unexpected reaction during an argument with Sheila (both above), and Zende confronts Ridge about his perceived nepotism with R.J…. Hope and Thomas make a request of Ridge about Hope for the Future on Tuesday, November 14, and Zende makes a bold move…. On WednesdayNovember 15, in a special episode, Ridge creates a romantic evening to give thanks to Brooke as they recall their great love story.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Emily O Brien, Eric Martsolf, Robert Scott Wilson

XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

On MondayNovember 20, Xander makes a choice regarding the custody suit, and Alex interrupts Brady and Theresa (all above) in a conflict….  Johnny reunites with Chanel on TuesdayNovember 21…. On Wednesday, November 22,  Clyde meets with Stefan…. It’s Thanksgiving in Salem, and Paulina and Abe share a memorable moment on Thursday, November 23…. On Friday, November 24,  Leo learns shocking news from Harris.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tristan Rogers Finola Hughes

Disney/Christine Bartolucci

On  Monday, November 20, Carly makes a decision; Ned is irritated with Michael and Drew; Blaze invites Kristina to her recording session; Alexis counsels Finn; and Josslyn helps Adam…. Sonny confronts Cyrus on TuesdayNovember 21, Nina tries to get the truth from Charlotte; Anna is heartbroken; Curtis tells Jordan about his revelation; and Drew pays Carly a surprise visit…. On  WednesdayNovember 22, Anna and Valentin have a confrontation; Sonny has an offer for Sasha; Jordan asks for Laura’s help; Dante discovers a lead in Anna’s case; and Alexis is horrified…. Thanksgiving begins in Port Charles on Thursday, November 23, Lois’s mother, Gloria, arrives at the Quartermaines to help with the turkey; Robert has a surprise for Anna (both above); Valentin gently confronts Charlotte; Kristina invites Blaze to Alexis’s for Thanksgiving; Sasha and Cody get asked if they are dating.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

Michael Mealor, Zuleyka Silver

Sonja Flemming/CBS

On MondayNovember 20, Jack prepares to retaliate against Tucker; Jill and Nina worry about Chance; and Mamie is faced with a difficult decision…. Victor learns disturbing news on TuesdayNovember 21, and Kyle keeps Audra (both above) on her toes…. On WednesdayNovember 22, Lily and Devon take a big step with Nate; Michael and Gloria return home with shocking news; and Ashley strikes a deal with Tucker.

 

