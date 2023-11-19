Record This: Your Handy Guide To Can't-Miss Episodes

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

On Monday, November 13, Bill has an unexpected reaction during an argument with Sheila (both above), and Zende confronts Ridge about his perceived nepotism with R.J…. Hope and Thomas make a request of Ridge about Hope for the Future on Tuesday, November 14, and Zende makes a bold move…. On Wednesday, November 15, in a special episode, Ridge creates a romantic evening to give thanks to Brooke as they recall their great love story.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

On Monday, November 20, Xander makes a choice regarding the custody suit, and Alex interrupts Brady and Theresa (all above) in a conflict…. Johnny reunites with Chanel on Tuesday, November 21…. On Wednesday, November 22, Clyde meets with Stefan…. It’s Thanksgiving in Salem, and Paulina and Abe share a memorable moment on Thursday, November 23…. On Friday, November 24, Leo learns shocking news from Harris.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

On Monday, November 20, Carly makes a decision; Ned is irritated with Michael and Drew; Blaze invites Kristina to her recording session; Alexis counsels Finn; and Josslyn helps Adam…. Sonny confronts Cyrus on Tuesday, November 21, Nina tries to get the truth from Charlotte; Anna is heartbroken; Curtis tells Jordan about his revelation; and Drew pays Carly a surprise visit…. On Wednesday, November 22, Anna and Valentin have a confrontation; Sonny has an offer for Sasha; Jordan asks for Laura’s help; Dante discovers a lead in Anna’s case; and Alexis is horrified…. Thanksgiving begins in Port Charles on Thursday, November 23, Lois’s mother, Gloria, arrives at the Quartermaines to help with the turkey; Robert has a surprise for Anna (both above); Valentin gently confronts Charlotte; Kristina invites Blaze to Alexis’s for Thanksgiving; Sasha and Cody get asked if they are dating.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

On Monday, November 20, Jack prepares to retaliate against Tucker; Jill and Nina worry about Chance; and Mamie is faced with a difficult decision…. Victor learns disturbing news on Tuesday, November 21, and Kyle keeps Audra (both above) on her toes…. On Wednesday, November 22, Lily and Devon take a big step with Nate; Michael and Gloria return home with shocking news; and Ashley strikes a deal with Tucker.