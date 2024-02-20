Your account
THE LATEST

Réal Andrews (Taggert) Speaks Out On GENERAL HOSPITAL Absence

By

Real Andrews

JPI

GENERAL HOSPITAL fans have been sounding off about the absence Réal Andrews’s Marcus Taggert from the Port Charles landscape — and Andrews has heard their laments.

In an Instagram video, the actor responded to a fan asking if he was going to be back on GH by saying, “I appreciate your support” and musing, “at this point it’s really gonna up to you guys — and God, first and foremost. If God wants me back, I’ll be back, but also with your support — you guys have a very loud voice, especially in today’s day and age, so between God and you all making a bunch of noise. If it’s meant to be, I’ll be back and if I’m back, I’ll bring it, you know? That’s what I do.”

Andrews first joined the GH ranks in 1996 and exited the following year, then returned from 1998-03. He came back amidst much fanfare in 2020, but Taggert has not been seen since July 2023, a source of consternation for fans since he was seemingly descending into alcoholism at the time in the wake of discovering that Trina is not his biological daughter.

