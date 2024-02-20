GENERAL HOSPITAL fans have been sounding off about the absence Réal Andrews’s Marcus Taggert from the Port Charles landscape — and Andrews has heard their laments.

In an Instagram video, the actor responded to a fan asking if he was going to be back on GH by saying, “I appreciate your support” and musing, “at this point it’s really gonna up to you guys — and God, first and foremost. If God wants me back, I’ll be back, but also with your support — you guys have a very loud voice, especially in today’s day and age, so between God and you all making a bunch of noise. If it’s meant to be, I’ll be back and if I’m back, I’ll bring it, you know? That’s what I do.”

Andrews first joined the GH ranks in 1996 and exited the following year, then returned from 1998-03. He came back amidst much fanfare in 2020, but Taggert has not been seen since July 2023, a source of consternation for fans since he was seemingly descending into alcoholism at the time in the wake of discovering that Trina is not his biological daughter.