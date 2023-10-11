Réal Andrews On GH Status

Fans of GH’s Taggert, and his portrayer, Réal Andrews, have been lamenting his absence from the Port Charles canvas, particularly since Taggert was last shown descending into alcohol abuse in the wake of learning that Trina is not his biological daughter. In an Instagram video, the actor addressed said fans, who he refers to as champions. “I’ve been getting a lot of champions asking me about GENERAL HOSPITAL,” he began. “And once again, guys, it’s like, listen, the way I look at it for me, right, and I’m really, really good with it, champions, is, I’m like the clean-up, you know, on baseball. If you call me up to bat, I’m gonna come up and hit a home run for you. I cannot be and have no desire to be concerned about, you know, when I’m working or why I’m not working or why I’m working or whatever. All I can control is what I can control and that’s that when I am called, I am ready and I show up with excellence. And, you know, I think we’d all agree the last stuff I did [met that criterion] and if that’s the last thing I ever do on GENERAL HOSPITAL, it was a great way to go out, a great way, you know, stuff I’m very, very proud of.”