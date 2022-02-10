How are you liking the story of Chelsea/Adam/Sally? “I think it’s great. It’s been a lot of fun having Missy [Claire Egan, Chelsea] back and working with her again. I really missed sharing scenes with her. She and Courtney [Hope, Sally] are so good together with the back-and-forth between their characters. They’re really fun to watch. It’s something new and I love working with both of them. I’m looking forward to whatever the writers come up with. I think it’s a very intriguing direction so far.”

Adam seems to be maintaining his quest to be a better person. “To a degree, that’s still something new to him. He’s trying to walk a straight path and I’ve really enjoyed Adam trying to redeem himself. He’s back in the good graces of Victor, and has had moments of getting along with Victoria and Nick, so it’s been nice to play but it probably won’t last forever.”

Although he has two women interested in him, do you like that he’s not trying to control things or play games with them? “He’s been up-front with Chelsea about where they stand and he isn’t manipulating Sally. It’s all new territory for him but he seems to be getting the hang of it. He doesn’t seem tempted to return to his old self yet.”

What do you like about a possible relationship between Adam and Sally? “I love that there’s no history between Adam and Sally. Sharon and Chelsea have their very complicated pasts with Adam, but when he was played by different actors. If there is a relationship with Sally, it would be something brand-new for me. It’s not about recreating something or a continuation of something that was done by the previous actors before me, and I love that it’s something totally new. It’s a blank canvas with Adam and Sally, so I’m excited to see what happens with them. I love Adam and Sharon, and Adam and Chelsea, but with Adam and Sally, it seems fresh and definitely different.”

Both Missy and Courtney have mentioned how much they enjoy working together. Is that apparent to you on the set? “Oh, yeah. When I watch Missy and Courtney working together, it looks like they’re having a blast. The scene in Society where Adam was sitting in the middle of Chelsea and Sally trying to one-up each other about fashion stuff was really kind of comical to watch. Missy and Courtney have great chemistry together as rivals.”

It looked like the frosty rapport between Adam and Victoria was starting to thaw, but that didn’t last long, did it? “Yeah, it’s too bad because I really enjoyed all those scenes I’ve been having with Amelia [Heinle, Victoria] in the past few months and it felt like they were siblings. They’ve had this fun banter and there seemed to be a time where Victoria was starting to get along with Adam. However, she screwed him over behind his back by buying Newman Media, so it looks like they’re back to square one with each other. That’s a bummer for Adam because he had free rein at Newman Media, so the last thing Adam would ever want is Victoria as his boss. It’s been a nice change of pace with Adam getting along with most of his family — for now.”