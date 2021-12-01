You’ve had some intense scenes with Sean Blakemore (Shawn) lately. How has working with him been? “I love him, man! It’s so funny because our scenes are so filled with tension, obviously, but then, when they yell, ‘Cut!,’ we’re both laughing, because I won’t make eye contact with him and he’ll try to make eye contact with me, and it’s just funny. He is such a playful guy, which is completely opposite, I feel, from Shawn the character. He’s a very tense, tough-looking guy, but the real Sean is very playful, loving and sweet. He’s a really great guy and I like working with him a lot.”

Does Nikolas feel like he’s successfully put the Hayden secret to bed? “Hypothetically, yes. But Nikolas and Shawn are now kind of in bed together and I think we’re going to have a lot of tension and stare-downs and all that. Shawn now has [Nikolas’s] financial backing and I imagine there will be more conflict between them. I don’t know how long Nikolas will allow himself to be pushed and to be blackmailed.”

On another front, we’ve learned that Nikolas was aware that Victor is alive, and agreed to keep it a secret. So, how is Nikolas feeling about Victor being in Port Charles? “I think he’s worried! It seems like Victor is not a good man, and really sneaky and sketchy. I think one of the reasons Nikolas is such a bad dad is that he has been surrounded by these criminal, manipulative influences in his life. I think he was very hesitant to strike a deal with Victor in the first place, but his hope was, ‘You know what? It seems like he’s calmed down, like he just wants to disappear on the island. I can do that, I need help, okay, fine.’ If the skeleton had stayed in the closet, everything would be great, but now the skeleton is out, he’s walking around, the skeleton is swinging around the same places Nikolas likes to hang out at. I think he’s very nervous about this guy!”

Recently, Spencer told Nikolas that he is cutting his ties to him and to the Cassadine fortune. What was that like for Nikolas? “It’s interesting. It was a combination of feelings that I didn’t plan, but it just happened that way. There’s a bit of pride, because as much as it hurts, and obviously, it’s upsetting, I think Nikolas probably feels, deep down, like he should have done [the same thing]. I think every Cassadine probably feels like they should have done it. I don’t believe that money is bad, but I think in this particular family, it leads to a lot of corruption, a lot of torture. Even getting shot and thrown out of a window and not seeing his son for three years had a lot to do with this financial legacy, this kingdom, that hasn’t brought Nikolas any joy, really. I’ve never done an episode where Nikolas is like, ‘Oh, I’m so happy I have this Ferrari,’ or, ‘Wow, my house is amazing.’ There has literally never been a mention of how great [being rich] is. So I think it gives Nikolas a strange feeling of hope. I think his worst nightmare isn’t that Spencer won’t talk to him again. Like any parent, he just wants him to be happy and healthy. I think what was the most upsetting to Nikolas is that his son had become so manipulative and created so much trauma for Ava, so the fact that Spencer is like, ‘I’m done being a Cassadine and I’m done with the money,’ there is a heartbreak to that, but there is also the feeling of, ‘You’re free!’ I think there’s some bittersweet happiness for him.”