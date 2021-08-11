Willow has noticed that something is up with Chase, but she doesn’t suspect that he knows she’s cheating on him. So, what does she think is going on? “She thinks maybe it’s just him feeling inadequate because he’s stuck in this wheelchair. There could be so many things; that he’s feeling helpless, that he’s been working so hard in physical therapy and making very little progress so far. Progress is progress, but he wants it now. So I guess it’s the frustration that he must be feeling with his situation; that’s what Willow thinks is going on.”

This week, Willow has a conversation with Michael and tells him that as soon as they have a solid indication that Chase is moving in the right direction in terms of his mobility, she will tell him the truth about her relationship with Michael. Why does she want to wait until that point? “I think it’s about ensuring that he’s on the right track with his health and his ability to walk, because if they tell Chase too soon, maybe he’ll just give up on physical therapy and won’t continue on the track he’s on. Willow has done some research and learned that as soon as some- one takes five steps, there is the biggest possibility that they will be able to fully regain their ability to walk. It’s a precursor to being fully able to walk again, so that’s what she’s waiting for.”

Obviously, she’s not looking forward to telling him, but how would you describe her state of mind as she contends with the prospect of having to do so? “At this juncture, I don’t think that Willow has fully processed just how crazy this all is, what she’s doing. I think she’s kind of still in the thick of it, thinking, ‘Okay, he’ll hate me, but I’ll just take it, I know it’s my fault, and ultimately I believe I’m doing what’s best for him.’ She’s still [going off of] the adrenaline of it. But I think after that juncture, it may start to hit her, what she’s done and the gravity of everything.”

Willow is also dealing with the reappearance of her mother, Harmony. How do you feel about having your on-screen mom, Inga Cadranel, back at the studio? “Oh, my gosh, I was so excited to see Inga! We were just hugging it out the whole time, laughing between takes. Josh [Swickard, Chase] hadn’t seen her in a while, either, so we were just really exited to get to work together again. It’s been, like, a year! She’s amazing. She’s a very grounded individual, very warm, very kind.”

Given that Willow’s heart is with Michael, what do you think of a potential Chase/ Brook Lynn pairing? “Oh, I think viewers love Chase and Brook Lynn! They have such a great energy together and such a good connection. I mean, I’d probably be rooting for Brook Lynn and Chase! They’re so cute!”

So, where we are in the story is that Chase is deciding what to do with his knowledge of Willow’s adultery. What is your take on how this saga has unfolded? “It’s interesting, because he knows the information but nobody knows that he knows. It definitely expands the stakes of the story and it definitely gives Josh a bunch of fun stuff to play with. It makes the problem that much bigger, and when that happens on the show, and something has a ripple effect and affects everyone, it creates more story. It’s more fun that way! I think it keeps you more on the edge of your seat wondering, ‘What will he do?’ ”