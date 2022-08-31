Are you glad to be closing the chapter on Ashland Locke or did you want that saga to continue? “Personally, I didn’t want the Ashland saga to end as quickly as it did. I thought there was a lot of mileage left with that story because it affected so many characters. I just liked that the Newmans had this foil because one of the things I love, if not the most, is that when one of them is in danger, the whole family circles the wagons and do whatever they can to protect each other. I love that quality, especially when the charge is led by Victor. And that includes Adam and Abby. The family mantra is, ‘We will get through this, if we lock hands and stay tight.’ ”

How do you like Nick back in the corporate world? “I absolutely love that he’s really involved in the family business again with all the intrigue, trials and fighting that come with it. Those are all fun to play to me. Nick is part of the Newman fabric and I just like being in the mix. And I absolutely love working with Amelia [Heinle, Victoria], Mel [Thomas Scott, Nikki] and Eric [Braeden, Victor] every day. As an actor, I was sort of feeling a little lost because I didn’t really know what Nick did anymore. Not every character has to have a cut-and-dry thing to do, but once I was previously removed from any of the corporate dynamics, you’re sort of on the outside looking in. So, it’s been invigorating, to say the least, to be back in the thick of things.”

Which means wearing a suit every day. “Yeah, I don’t like it doing that again. When my high school guidance counselor asked me what I wanted to do for a living, I remember very clearly telling her, ‘I honestly don’t even know at this point, but I just don’t want to wear a suit [laughs].’ So there have been periods of time where I’ll wear suits for months and months on the show, which I never liked, but I do like the direction of the storyline and where Josh [Griffith, co-executive producer/head writer] is planning on taking Nick, so I really look forward to what lies ahead — even if it’s in a suit.”

Why is Nick willing to give Sally, who manipulated his daughter into moving to Italy, a second chance? “Nick is intrigued by Sally and it’s in his nature to give people second chances. He’s willing to allow people to kind of find their own path because that’s all he ever wanted from his dad. He sees that Sally has a drive and ambition that really suits what is the mission statement for Newman Media. He’s really gone to bat for her by fighting Victoria and his father over and over because he wants to see what Sally can do. Nick sees that Sally’s a fighter who’s not afraid to speak her mind, and he respects that.”

Are you excited about the next chapter in Nick’s life? “Yes, I am. It’s got the potential to be messy and really challenge Nick. I felt like I was sort of coasting around for a while and now, Josh and the writers seem to have some interesting stuff pending with a new lady and the corporate dynamics. I’m excited more than I’ve been in a long time with the show and it’s been really fun. I’m enjoying going into work and feeling like they trust me to drive some story and be a crucial part of it.”