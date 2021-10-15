Quick Take With Heather Locklear

What attracted you to your latest project, DON’T SWEAT THE SMALL STUFF: THE KRISTINE CARLSON STORY, which debuts October 16 on Lifetime? “I was waiting for the right project that spoke to me. I have always been a huge fan of the [Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff] books. When I got the script I knew I had to do it. Playing Kristine was truly an honor.”

How would you describe your relationship with the author? “Kristine and I are very close. It’s like we’ve known each other forever. She couldn’t have been more supportive during production and we’ve become really good friends since then.”

You started your career as the quintessential California girl. What does it mean to you that you’ve been playing such a range of dynamic women for a long time now? “I know how fortunate I am to have been able to make a career in something I love to do so much. I am excited to see there are more and more female-driven series being produced. I think we can always use more of that!”

Your career was launched when you were cast as Sammy Jo. Were you surprised that your character became mega-popular? “It was actually my first major role so I was in complete awe when I was cast in the part. It was incredible. I think each character on the show had their own popularity, they were well written and all so different. It was amazing that so many people were drawn to Sammy Jo.”

What is your favorite DYNASTY memory? “There is one scene where I slide down the banister at the mansion to make a grand entrance. I always remember that day because it was so much fun doing that! I like doing my own stunts!”

How would you describe your working relationship with legendary producer Aaron Spelling? “It goes without saying he was very instrumental in my career, kind of like my fairy godfather. He was smart, kind and an out-of-the-box thinker. He changed the landscape of television and I was, and am, so grateful to be part of that.”

What piqued your interest about joining MELROSE PLACE? “Aaron Spelling! He had the golden touch and with Darren Starr at the helm, I knew it would be a success.”

Are you in touch with any of your former co-stars? “We all stay in touch with each other, and when we talk it’s like we’ve never been apart. I miss all of them, such a talented group of people.”

On the DYNASTY reboot, how cool is it that Grant Show, your former MP co-star, is playing Blake Carrington? “Grant is the ultimate leading man. Of course he should be the patriarch of the Carrington family!”