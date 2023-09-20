So, it seems like Spencer and Trina are closer than ever after clearing the air about him living under the same roof as Esme. “Yes, at least now she knows they’re on the same page and it’s not just a one-sided thing. I think if he’d just listened to her [voice her upset] and didn’t say anything back, she would be reluctant to be with him or have second thoughts, but he is doing a really great job listening, being receptive and expressing his own feelings. There’s no doubt that they want to be together. I think they’re just in a period right now where they’re trying to figure out, ‘How do we stay together while dealing with our lives?’ There’s a lot to work out and I think they’re realizing, ‘Okay, well, this is not going to be all peaches and cream, so we’ve got to figure it out, we’ve got to maneuver this some other way.’ ”

Were you excited when you saw in the script that Spencer was finally giving those turtle doves to Trina? “Yes! I knew he was supposed to give Trina the turtle doves back when Trina was with Rory and he never did, which I believe was just out of fear. But receiving them, she was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re really thinking about me, why didn’t you give this to me earlier?’ I think it was a beautiful moment. I love doves so much, personally, and what they represent, which is, like, new beginnings in life. I think that’s such a perfect representation of them both.”

As if the turtle dove presentation wasn’t enough music to the ears of “Sprina” fans, now the young couple is making plans for a romantic getaway to New York. “I think that really excites her. I think Trina needs this. I think they both do. They’ve gone through so much and after Greenland, it hasn’t slowed down. So to have a moment alone together, just the two of them, in New York, exploring the city, I think you can feel the excitement from both Trina and Spencer over that idea.”

One person we know is not a “Sprina” fan is Portia. Do you think Trina is picking up at all on the fact that her mom is being a little shady when it comes to Spencer? “Maybe a little bit, but I don’t think she knows the degree. If Trina did know, I’m pretty sure she would flip out. I know she would be way more upset and I don’t want to say argumentative, but I think she would be like, ‘Stay out of my business.’ She would definitely be a little feistier with Portia because she’s had to stand up to her before about Spencer. So in the case of her mom telling Spencer that he needs to go, or he needs to leave Trina alone, if Trina found out about that, there is no way that she would just sit there calmly! She would definitely get up and wreak some havoc.”

How would you say Trina’s dynamic with Curtis has changed since he got shot? “It definitely evolved — in some ways, quick, but in other ways, it’s like, ‘It’s about time.’ With him being shot, I feel like she was like, ‘Okay, you are my dad and I’m going to call you Dad and I’m going to make sure you’re okay.’ Seeing him hurt like that, she’s realizing how important he is to her, more important to her than she thought. I think if this didn’t happen, it probably would have taken another 34 years before she even thought about calling him Dad!”