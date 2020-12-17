Prime-Time ALL MY CHILDREN Reboot In The Works

Deadiine reports that Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, AMC) and Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo, AMC), along with Andrew Stearn and Robert Nixon (son of AMC Creator Agnes Nixon), are developing a prime-time AMC reboot for ABC, which is titled PINE VALLEY. The concept for the show has a journalist coming to town and getting pulled into a Kane/Santos family feud. Per Deadline, original AMC cast members will be invited to make appearances alongside new characters. For more, click here here.