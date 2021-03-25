TOME TIME: Ben and Ciara whiled away the hours apart by catching up on the classics. The hardbound, gold-trimmed books that look like the ones Ciara has been reading are available in a set at Pottery Barn — Alice’s Aventures in Wonderland included! The Classic Book Collection 2 Print, 20 x 16 inches, retails for $149.

YOU ARE GETTING SLEEPY: Marlena’s hypnosis sessions have worked wonders for Allie and Ben. According to health.costhelper.com, for patients not covered by health insurance, hypnosis typically costs $50-$275 or more per session, or a total of $100-$1,375 or more for the two-to-five sessions typically recommended for most issues.

TWO FOR THE ROAD: Lani and Eli needed two of everything when they brought Jules and Carver home at last. With Covid protocols, however, the twin “babies” on camera are actually dolls. To purchase a lifelike baby doll, go to reborndollsshop.com, where a set of 17-inch twins are 35 percent off, marked down from $126.99 to $82.99.

THEY’RE BANANAS! Julie offered up homemade banana pancakes to Jennifer after Laura died, but Jen wasn’t biting. You can get a full order of buttermilk pancakes filled with diced bananas and dusted with powdered sugar at the Original Pancake House in Peoria, IL, for $8.25. (Peanut butter sold separately.)

SPREADING CHEER: After Brady was shot, Susan stopped in with a balloon bouquet to cheer him up. Get your Get Well Soon bouquet at Party City for $29.99.

FRAME WORK: Ben sleeps in a bed with a wrought iron frame and because of his spotty employment history, likely stayed within a budget to purchase it. A similar one can be found on Wayfair.com. A queen Forreston Low Profile Four Poster Bed can be purchased for $259.99.

LONDON CALLING: While living across the pond, Allie included a Union Jack in her wall decor. To get a similar flag of your own, head to the FLAGBURG shop on Amazon. A 3 x 5 foot nylon banner costs $21.99.

SUITED UP: Jake had to up his wardrobe game as part of his new position as CEO of DiMera Enterprises. Since he’s likely budget-conscious, he didn’t go straight to designer wear. At Suitsupply, he could get affordable wool suits, which start at $359.

ROCK ME: After years of giving gift cards, Shawn presented Belle with gold and diamond earrings for Christmas. You can get a similar pair at Zales.com. Their ½ Ct. T.W. Composite Diamond Cushion Frame Stud Earrings in 10K gold retail for $699.

IT FIGURES: Maggie and Bonnie recently argued once again over Maggie’s prized figurines. Bonnie threatened to smash one, which would be expensive to replace, indeed. A figurine on Lladró.com of a woman like the one in the Kiriakis manse could range anywhere from $540 to $1,850.

TIME TRAVELERS: DAYS recently went back in time when it featured flashbacks from the ’80s — and the decades’s memorable fashions — to show how Gwen and Tiffany’s lives were impacted by Laura’s lie. To stock up on neon, fanny packs and big shoulder sweaters, head to ragstock. com/80s-fashion.

OH, MEXICO: Gabi and Rafe may live in Salem, but their family home is never far from their minds: There’s a framed, decorative map of Mexico poster hanging in the kitchen. Get a similar one at allposters.com — complete with a black frame — for $135.99.