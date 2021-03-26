PRETTY AS A PICTURE: If you’re looking for a sentimental gift for that special someone, you may want to consider a video photo frame like the one Ridge gave to Brooke last year. The Aluratek 17.3” WiFi Digital Photo Frame with Touchscreen IPS LCD Display & 16GB Built-in Memory for photos, music and video is available at Amazon for $308.98. As Ridge found out, courtesy of Quinn, just be careful about which photos you choose to load!

DUMMY UP: In the event that, like Thomas, you need a mannequin to get those creative juices flowing and provide you with inspiration for your task at hand, you can actually purchase your own full-size female plastic mannequin at storesupply.com. The model we priced is a size 6, stands 5’9”, wears a size 6 shoe, has measurements of 33-24–33½ and can be yours for $109.95. It comes without a Hope-esque wig, but if you want to complete the look, we found faux locks similar to Hope’s at shop.wigsbuy.com for $65.44.

CRIB SHEET: When Steffy was raising both Kelly and “Phoebe”/Beth as sisters, the girls shared a room and rested in look-alike cribs. If you’d like to see your baby (or babies) sleeping in style in nearly identical cribs, check out wayfair. com to find the items. The Miles 4-in- 1 Convertible Crib by Delta Children retails for $235.99 and comes in Bianca White (like Kelly’s, which is out of stock until April 2) and Bianca White with Textured Limestone (like “Phoebe’s”/ Beth’s).

SHAKEN, NOT STIRRED: It’s no secret that patriarch Eric loves a good martini and when you are a Forrester, price is no object. Eric’s shaker style is reminiscent of FrenchVintageAntik’s Vintage Art Deco Silver Plated Shaker Silverplate Martini shaker, which is avail- able at Etsy.com for $417.40.

SITTING PRETTY: If you’re on the lookout for Hope’s rocking chair, we found a very close match at carolinaporchrockers.com, where the 490 Cane Seat & Back Classic Rocker in a cherry finish retails for $449. Rock on!

STEM SELL: Always suave and considerate, Zende came armed with flowers when he attended a dinner party with Zoe, Carter and Paris. At chic florist Mark’s Garden in Sherman Oaks, CA, which serves a celebrity clientele including Oprah Winfrey and Beyoncé, a 20-stem Birds of Paradise bouquet like the one Zende purchased would run about $70.

FLY AWAY HOME: Y&R’s Kyle and Summer took a private jet from Genoa City, WI, to L.A. If the duo flew commercial to get home, they would’ve gotten a good deal due to reduced air travel during Covid. According to discount ticketer orbitz.com, the quickest one-way economy rate (sorry, Summer, no business class, no nonstop!) is $334.20 per ticket.

CANDLE(STICK) IN THE WIND: While we don’t recommend clobbering a rival with a candlestick, or any other game piece from Clue, if you must, go with wooden instead of brass for a better chance at a non-fatal blow. When Dr. Penny Escobar dinged Flo at Wyatt’s beach house, she employed a white wooden candlestick. A similar model, like the Wood Candlestick by One Allium Way, can be found on sale for $79.99 at wayfair.com.

HAT CHECK: If you’re aiming to dress akin to a chic fashion house CEO like Steffy, you can start at the top by sporting her trendy brown beret, which is 100 percent wool and measures 11 inches across when laid flat. A nearly identical throwback to 1940s fashion is available from BestByAnny on Etsy.com for $23.39.