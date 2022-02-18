Preview! Alison Sweeney’s New Hallmark Movie

Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) will headline THE WEDDING VEIL LEGACY on Saturday, February 19 at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel, the third movie of the trilogy with Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca, ALL MY CHILDREN) and Autumn Reeser (ex-Taylor, THE OC). Sweeney’s co-star in the film is Victor Webster (ex-Nicholas, DAYS), and here she previews what to expect.

Soap Opera Digest: What attracted you to this project?

Alison Sweeney: Lacey approached me to do the project in 2019. The way she described the story of the three women as lifelong friends and each of them finding love in their own way, it was just so clever and unique. I was so excited for the opportunity to be a part of it.

Digest: Did you know Lacey and Autumn well before you began filming?

Sweeney: I’ve known Lacey for years and we have been friends, especially through all the Hallmark events, but I didn’t know Autumn that well and it was so fun to get to know her through filming these movies. To be honest, I was a little nervous because we’ve been friends in real life working together; I really wanted to impress them.

Digest: You play college besties in the movies. How did you go about developing a bond?

Sweeney: It happened really naturally. We connected right away and we work in a very similar style on stage, so that helped ease any nerves and helped us discover how much we have in common. But also, off-camera communicating and connecting over being moms and working moms cemented our bond.

Digest: Where did you film the movie?

Sweeney: Mostly we filmed in Vancouver, but we did get to go film in Bulgaria for Autumn’s movie [THE WEDDING VEIL UNVEILED]. She got to travel to Italy. So jealous!

Digest: Since you filmed the other two movies first, was there some excitement about getting to your character, Tracy’s, story?

Sweeney: Yes! I felt so lucky to be in the other two movies first. Getting to know the character of Tracy and seeing how she fit into the lives of her two friends was such a fun opportunity before telling her story. It built excitement for me, especially.

Digest: What can you tease about THE WEDDING VEIL LEGACY?

Sweeney: I love that Tracy is the skeptic of the bunch. It’s so fun because in the other two movies, the groundwork was really laid that Tracy has a boyfriend, doesn’t really believe in the magic of the veil and likes her life the way that it is. So we’ll see how the veil is able to work its magic on Tracy. And if she’ll accept it! What I love about the story is how the friends come together when they need each other most, and sometimes you really need your friend to tell you the truth.

Digest: What was it like working with Victor Webster?

Sweney: It was so fun to be teamed up with Victor on this movie. It’s crazy that we knew each other from DAYS many years ago, but our characters never really crossed paths, so though we were on the same show, we didn’t really have scenes together ever. We reminisced a bunch about the storylines that he was a part of — what he remembered from the show — and I sent a picture to Lauren Koslow [whose Kate was Nicholas’s lover] telling her that Victor says hi. Blast from the past!

Digest: Any fun behind-the-scenes stories?

Sweeney: So many fun moments filming this. I loved going for tea at the Empress on Vancouver Island with the fantastic women who work in the costume department. I loved getting to hang out and order room service with Lacey and Autumn. And there are so many funny moments working with Victor. One stands out where we were walking down the alleyway that had these really cool colored lights overhead, and any loud sound made them change colors. It was hilarious with the crew clapping to get the colors to change before each take to get the color the director wanted.

Digest: How would you characterize your overall experience like filming the trilogy of movies?

Sweeney: This has been such a pleasure to work on. I’m so sad that the three movies are over. I will remember this forever.