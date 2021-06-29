Precious Way Bids Farewell To DAYS

In an Instagram post, Precious Way (Chanel, DAYS) bid farewell to her first daytime role. “I was going to wait to post this but I’m emotional today.. I’m really going to miss you all & this entire experience. Chanel was my very first tv role. I was scared excited nervous & unbelievably grateful all at the same time. I gained so much respect for everyone I had the absolute pleasure of working with on this show thank you all for being so welcoming & teaching me so much! It was such a pleasure ♥️ @nbcdays @jackeeharry @lamonarchey @salstowers @lindsbleepbloop.”