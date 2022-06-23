PORT CHARLES Reunion Scheduled

Alan Locher will welcome former PORT CHARLES castmates Kiko Ellsworth [now known as Iseluleko Ma’at El 0] (ex-Jamal), Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan, GH), Julie Pinson (ex-Eve), Marie Wilson (ex-Karen), along with Creator/Executive Producer Wendy Riche and Executive Producer Julie Hanan Carruthers, to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The group will appear live to celebrate the 25th anniversary of PORT CHARLES’s debut on Wednesday, June 29 at 3 p.m. ET. To view the interview at that time, click here.