PORT CHARLES Alum Dies At 58

Born in Tampa, FL, Gail made his television debut in 1990 on an episode of GROWING PAINS. On X (formerly Twitter), his former co-star Jon Lindstrom (Kevin, GH/PC) posted, “So saddened to learn of the passing of my former cast mate David Gail He was a good guy, a pleasure to be around, and I always thought he was a real talent. Sincere condolences to all his loved ones. Rest in Peace. Flight of Angels. #RIP #DavidGail #PortCharles.” Kin Shriner (Scott, GH/PC) also paid tribute to Gail on X, writing, “RIP to my old pal David Gail ,He was fun to be around ,we went to the Bahamas diving ,he was a good guy !” On Instagram, his sister, Katie Colmenares, remembered her brother as a “ gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being.”