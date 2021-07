Philece Sampler (ex-Donna, ANOTHER WORLD; ex-Renee, DAYS et al) has died at the age of 67 from a heart attack. The news was posted on the Instagram page of her friend and former co-worker, Nelson Aspen (ex-Albert, SEARCH FOR TOMORROW). He posted, “Heartbroken to receive the call today that my dear friend, Philece Sampler, has passed away from a heart attack, just shy of her 68th birthday.” To read the full tribute, click here.