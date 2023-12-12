Peter Porte Exits DAYS OF OUR LIVES!

A DAYS rep confirms to Digest that Peter Porte has wrapped his run as Dimitri Von Leuschner, a role he originated on DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM in 2021 and reprised on DAYS beginning in May of this year. (In the storyline, as viewers learned on the December 12th episode, Dimitri was shuttled off to a supermax prison.) When he first returned, he told Digest that he never expected a second chapter to his Salem life. When asked back, “I thought they were throwing me in for another episode and then they offered the contract and I was shocked. I was shocked, and so excited.” He added, “I always wanted to come back because I think [doing DAYS] is the closest to live theater that we have on this coast, and that’s where I got my start. I also am very fortunate to be working with a writing team that is very talented and cares about these characters. And the people that I’ve been paired with on this show are everything. The cast that I’ve had the privilege of working with has perhaps been my favorite experience so far.”

Prison Blues: Dimitri surely hopes his new fellow inmates are happier to see him than Lucas (Bryan R. Dattilo) was.