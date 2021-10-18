“Reilly is now 8 years old, she was 1 or 2 when I adopted her. She is a mixed terrier. A mutt!”

Please share how you came to find Reilly. And how did you know she was meant for your household? “[My husband] Edward [Scott] had gone to the South Central Animal Shelter to scout locations for a remote sequence for THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL [where he serves as supervising producer]. He needed to go back the next day and he asked me to come along for the ride. ‘No, thanks,’ I said. ‘Safe driving. See you when you get back.’ Then he told me that he saw a dog there that he thought I might want to see. I immediately hopped into the car! When we arrived, we learned that the dog Edward had seen the day before had already been adopted. Perusing the cages, I came upon this furless, skin-and-bone little thing. The moment our eyes met, we began an ‘eye conversation’ that has yet to stop! She seemed to understand everything I was saying to her. Her eyes were pleading, ‘Please, please take me home with you! I’ll be a good girl and won’t be any trouble.’ The rest is history and she has kept her word!”

How did you come up with the name Reilly? “The day we found her was St. Patrick’s Day. In keeping with our luck of the Irish, we wanted to give her an Irish name.”

Do you know what other breeds Reilly is comprised of? “I actually did send away for one of those DNA tests and they said she was a Basset Hound!”

What aspects of Reilly’s personality do you adore? “Well, to be brief, she follows me everywhere, is always by my side or at my feet. She sleeps with me, is fiercely protective of me and has kept her eye-promise in being the best and most loyal dog in the world.”

Were there any early challenges after Reilly first came home? “When we went to her first vet appointment, he told me that stress could cause a dog to lose their hair. He assured me that with a little love and regular feedings, she would grow her fur back and fill out. He was absolutely right!”

Would you say then that you’re Reilly’s favorite human? “Most definitely! We adore each other.”

In what ways do you spoil Reilly? “Reilly eats food made by The Farmer’s Dog. It’s a bit pricey but she loves it and it is automatically delivered to our porch. Very convenient. She also loves fresh chicken or string cheese as special treats. She doesn’t seem to care much for other dogs, so playdates are out. I don’t really approve of dressing up animals, so unless it’s raining and she needs a raincoat, I let her have her dignity!”

How is Reilly with other professionals like the vet or groomer? “Doesn’t care for either one. Seriously, she’s only happy when she is at home with me!”