Personality Contest: Cady McClain

MOM’S THE WORD

Dixie: Had a son, then a daughter.

Jennifer: Had a daughter, then a son.

KEEP ON TICKIN’

Dixie: Had a heart condition.

Jennifer: Had a heart transplant.

THIRD TIME’S A CHARM

Dixie: Married Tad three times.

Jennifer: Married Jack three times.

GROOM AND DOOM

Dixie: Was married to Brian Bodine when Tad returned from the dead.

Jennifer: Had just married Frankie Brady when Jack returned from the dead.

MEMORY EXERCISE

Dixie: Had a romantic reunion with Tad when he recovered from amnesia.

Jennifer: Had a romantic reunion with Jack when he recovered from amnesia.

HEALTHY CHOICES

Dixie: Was a patient advocate at Pine Valley Hospital.

Jennifer: Was the PR director at Salem University Hospital.

RULES OF ENGAGEMENT

Dixie: Donned a chicken suit to propose to Tad.

Jennifer: Donned a Santa suit to propose to Jack.

THE MUNCHIES Dixie: Collapsed after consuming pancakes laced with poison.

Jennifer: Had a fun night with the members of her book club after consuming doughnuts laced with marijuana.

SHOVE OFF

Dixie: Almost pushed off a balcony by Leslie Coulson.

Jennifer: Pushed off a balcony by “Princess Gina”.

THE OTHER WOMAN

Dixie: Was devastated to find out Tad cheated on her with Liza.

Jennifer: Was devastated to find out Jack cheated on her with Kate.