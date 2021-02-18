Personality Contest: Cady McClain

MOM’S THE WORD
Dixie: Had a son, then a daughter.
Jennifer: Had a daughter, then a son.
KEEP ON TICKIN’
Dixie: Had a heart condition.
Jennifer: Had a heart transplant.
THIRD TIME’S A CHARM
Dixie: Married Tad three times.
Jennifer: Married Jack three times.
GROOM AND DOOM
Dixie: Was married to Brian Bodine when Tad returned from the dead.
Jennifer: Had just married Frankie Brady when Jack returned from the dead.
MEMORY EXERCISE
Dixie: Had a romantic reunion with Tad when he recovered from amnesia.
Jennifer: Had a romantic reunion with Jack when he recovered from amnesia.
HEALTHY CHOICES
Dixie: Was a patient advocate at Pine Valley Hospital.
Jennifer: Was the PR director at Salem University Hospital.
RULES OF ENGAGEMENT
Dixie: Donned a chicken suit to propose to Tad.
Jennifer: Donned a Santa suit to propose to Jack.
THE MUNCHIES Dixie: Collapsed after consuming pancakes laced with poison.
Jennifer: Had a fun night with the members of her book club after consuming doughnuts laced with marijuana.
SHOVE OFF
Dixie: Almost pushed off a balcony by Leslie Coulson.
Jennifer: Pushed off a balcony by “Princess Gina”.
THE OTHER WOMAN
Dixie: Was devastated to find out Tad cheated on her with Liza.
Jennifer: Was devastated to find out Jack cheated on her with Kate.