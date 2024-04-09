While we certainly get treated to a topless Xander quite often on DAYS OF OUR LIVES, and word of a Playgirl photoshoot was buzzing around the Internet a little while back, now you’ll be able to see it for yourself with Paul Telfer gracing just one of the cover-type photos. Like many publications, Playgirl is strictly an online entity.

The actor himself was teasing fans yesterday to make sure they check out the Playgirl social the next morning and sure enough, the site shared an image of the new ‘cover’ with Telfer, posing in just his underwear and a smile, sitting on some steps with the caption, “‘Soak Up the Soap Legacy’ debuts today on #Playgirl.”

If you visit their website, you can see a stunning lead shot of the following DAYS stars in shorts and little else with Telfer — Eric Martsolf (Brady), Robert Scott Wilson (Alex), Bryan Dattilo (Lucas) and Christopher Sean (ex-Paul), along with a story about them.

In the article, the actors answer questions like describing the soap hunk archetype, what it has been like to spend the past several years (or decades) on daytime and so much more — along with several more “cover” shots featuring the other actors.

When asked what it’s like to be a part of a show with such history, Dattilo answered, “I was a fan of the show first. My grandmother got me hooked in the ‘80s. So for me, when I got the job, it was the best thing ever. Not only for me but for my grandmother as well.”

When asked about being hunky, Telfer humbly answered, “The buck-toothed, lisping, overweight, perennial new kid at school with a flat top and Scottish accent in England would be very amused to know he grew up to be this ‘sex object’! Seriously, I very much embrace it.”

There are many more questions and tons of answers — along with stunning shots of the men you love on DAYS.