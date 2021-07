Alan Locher will hold a virtual reunion with some of your favorite actors from PASSIONS, on his YouTube show, The Locher Room. Participating are: Charles Divins (ex-Chad), Galen Gering (ex-Luis; Rafe, DAYS); Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa), Brook Kerr (ex-Whitney; Portia, GH), Eric Martsolf (ex-Ethan; Brady, DAYS) and McKenzie Westmore (ex-Sheridan). The interview will take place on Friday, July 9 at 3p.m. ET and can be viewed here.