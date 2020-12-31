Parry Shen (Brad, GH) Looks Back On 2020

Going into 2020, I thought, this is going to be the best — the digits are all so symmetrical and everything!
Three words I would use to describe 2020 are So. Incredibly. Sucky.
My biggest accomplishment of 2020 was renovating the garage into a gym.
My high point of 2020 was working with David Fincher.
My low point of 2020 was finding out a friend’s four-month-old has a cancerous brain tumor and needs to undergo chemo for a year.
My favorite picture that I posted on Instagram this year is on February 20, a video of me watching and interacting with a GH episode of Carly telling Brad to “stay in the room” after the baby switch reveal.
The person who made me laugh the most in 2020 was Sam [from the viral video] singing #YouCanBeABCs.
The movie I enjoyed the most in 2020 was Knives Out.
I’m most grateful for the fact that in 2020, I remained healthy in body, mind & spirit.
If I had to do 2020 all over again, I would dump all my investments and re-enter the market on March 23.
My biggest wish for 2021 is being able to hug friends again.
The resolution I hope to keep is maintaining a 5-day a week exercise regimen.
My goal for 2021 is be more creative with family activities during shutdown closures.