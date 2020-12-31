Parry Shen (Brad, GH) Looks Back On 2020

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Going into 2020, I thought, this is going to be the best — the digits are all so symmetrical and everything!

Three words I would use to describe 2020 are So. Incredibly. Sucky.

My biggest accomplishment of 2020 was renovating the garage into a gym.

My high point of 2020 was working with David Fincher.

My low point of 2020 was finding out a friend’s four-month-old has a cancerous brain tumor and needs to undergo chemo for a year.

My favorite picture that I posted on Instagram this year is on February 20, a video of me watching and interacting with a GH episode of Carly telling Brad to “stay in the room” after the baby switch reveal.

The person who made me laugh the most in 2020 was Sam [from the viral video] singing #YouCanBeABCs.

The movie I enjoyed the most in 2020 was Knives Out.

I’m most grateful for the fact that in 2020, I remained healthy in body, mind & spirit.

If I had to do 2020 all over again, I would dump all my investments and re-enter the market on March 23.

My biggest wish for 2021 is being able to hug friends again.

The resolution I hope to keep is maintaining a 5-day a week exercise regimen.

My goal for 2021 is be more creative with family activities during shutdown closures.