Oscar Nominee Directs B&B

The May 4 episode of B&B was directed by Academy Award nominee Evgeny Afineevsky. Among the Israeli-American director, producer and cinematographer’s claims to fame are the Oscar and Emmy nominations he received for his 2016 documentary Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom. In 2020, Afineevsky released the much-talked-about documentary featuring Pope Francis, titled Francesco,. This B&B episode marks Afineevsky’s first directorial effort for the internationally renowned soap.

