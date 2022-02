Former ONE LIFE TO LIVE co-stars Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana) and Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr) have lined up new projects. Fumero will be starring in the upcoming Netflix comedy, BLOCKBUSTER, playing the role of Eliza. Alderson will be heading to Las Vegas to star in Newsical The Musical. Performances will begin on April 1 at Majestic Repertory Theatre and run through April 24. To purchase tickets, click here.