OLTL/GH Alum Kristen Alderson Engaged!

Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr, ONE LIFE TO LIVE/GH; ex-Kiki, GH) is engaged to longtime love Taylor Crousore, she announced on Instagram. “We’re ENGAGED!!!❤️✨” she posted. “On Saturday July 15th, 2023 (MY NEW ‘BEST DAY EVER’🙌), Taylor took me to the place we had our first date & asked me to MARRY HIM! Two years ago on July 18th 2021, Taylor and I met up for the first time ON THIS PIER after falling for each other virtually for a month 1/2 prior. We were both so nervous but SO hopeful that we would be just as big of a match in person as we felt we were over the 800+ videos we had sent to each other back & forth.😂 And lucky for us, after sharing our first kiss on that pier, we knew [we] were a match. What I didn’t know was just how incredible the next two years would be with him. Taylor, you are everything I ever dreamed of and more! I feel like I’ve been with you for a lifetime, & almost can’t remember life before you. When I think I can’t possibly love you more, I somehow feel giddier EVERY DAY that I have the honor of being yours. Thank you for making me feel the MOST special & loved & taken care of. I’ll get into the details of our proposal in another post because he created a WHOLE NIGHT! It was PERFECT😭 The night was filled with surprises, family, friends, romance, & so much LOVE❤️😭 I’ve never cried so many happy tears in one night🙌 @crousore You make all of my dreams come true & I cannot wait to spend forever with you!❤️❤️❤️❤️” Alderson’s friends in the soap community were quick to respond with supportive messages. “Awww this is so sweet and so cute!!! Congrats beautiful!!!!” wrote Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al). “This is amazing!!!! Congrats Mamma!!!” posted Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R). Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston, OLTL) exulted, “I could not be any freaking happier that my bestie is gonna marry someone who is beyond perfect for her and is going to take care of her in the best way possible. She is in such good hands, oofff I’m tearing up just thinking about it. What an epic weekend. Love you both so much. Cannot wait for this wedding!!!” Congratulations to the happy couple!