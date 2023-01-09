Generally speaking, what is your approach to how you eat? “I’ve always been very high protein, low carb but recently I’ve been adding in more fruit and vegetables for a more balanced diet, and I’ve found that my body feels a lot better. You know that general bloated, gassy feeling? I’ve realized you don’t have to feel like that all the time! I eat frequently throughout the day, probably five meals a day, but I don’t stuff myself at each meal.”

What do you eat in a typical day? “I wake up and have an RXBAR [protein bar]. Then I’ll work out, have a protein shake and hamburger and eggs scrambled together or a couple of chicken sausages. I usually take a turkey and Swiss on sourdough to work, then maybe have another protein bar or some protein that I’ve cooked and brought with me, like pork tenderloin. I’ll have some blueberries, some fruit to curb my sugar cravings. Dinner is something like a cheeseburger. I’ve also started doing green juices and green smoothies as a way to get more fruits and vegetables in, but I really love sweets and I don’t deprive myself of that; I just know that I can’t have as many cookies as I want! It’s all about moderation.”

How often do you work out? “Pretty much every day, because if I don’t, it starts to affect my happiness levels. I have an awesome gym setup at home. I love Bowflex and have a ton of their equipment. I do weight lifting, splitting days between each muscle group. I love riding my bike, I play basketball. I do most of my home workouts from this really wonderful trainer and physical therapist named Jeff Cavaliere who is on YouTube as ATHLEAN-X. He’s all about the proper way your muscles are supposed to move and functional strength, how not to get hurt and how to take care of your joints. I really recommend checking him out. Above all, I think the most important thing when it comes to exercise is consistency. If you’re consistent, you really will see results and you will feel better, I can almost guarantee it.”

Evan’s Top Thee Tips

•“I recommend using an app to track everything you eat. Having concrete numbers in front of you can help you keep yourself accountable and can be a terrific first step to get a healthier, more consistent diet in place.”

•“A lot of people think you have to go to a gym to work out. You don’t! There are so many activities you can do to get your body moving. Not everything has to be high-intensity or make your body sore. If you’re a beginner, you can start with walking 30 minutes a day and work your way up to an hour.”

•“At the end of the day, it’s about finding an activity you enjoy. Not every workout is fun, you’re not always going to feel like doing it, but if you enjoy it enough of the time, it’s easier to build the habit. On days you don’t want to work out, ask a friend to help hold you accountable. I’ll call my best friend and say, ‘I need you tell me I have to go hit the Bowflex.’ He says, ‘You need to go work out, Evan,’ and I say, ‘Yes, sir!’ ”