What is a typical eating day for you? “With our kids for breakfast, we think it’s important to have eggs and avocado toast. Everything in moderation but eggs are a great brain food for the kids. Avocado is good fiber and a great healthy fat. Lunch is usually something light and dinner is a good protein like chicken or fish with vegetables, something like that.”

What is something you try to avoid? “Sunflower oil, which is in everything. It causes inflammation in the body and all kinds of things.”

What about sweet treats? “Kelly [Kruger, ex-Mackenzie, Y&R et al] makes these great cookies with three ingredients: oats, bananas and cinnamon, and the kids love them. You can have your cake and eat it, too.”

How has your fitness routine changed since you’ve become a parent? “Man, it’s hard. I’m not going to lie. It’s hard to find time to go to the gym and get out there and do the things I used to do. Obviously with Covid, everybody stopped going to the gym. I bought a bunch of stuff for the house. I’m working out in a 14×14 room and I’m trying to cram as much equipment in there as possible so it’s a little cluttered.”

What do you like to do for exercise?“Go outside for a walk. Our dog is 90 pounds and I’m like, ‘Dude, you need to get out.’ We will try to get everybody out and do a walk for like 45 minutes to an hour every single day. And, that’s a great way to start the day. When it gets a little brisk, it’s a great way to wake you up.”

What is your best advice for newcomers trying to get back in shape? “As I said, walking is so good for you, but you don’t have to do training or heavy weights if you’re eating right. That’s most important.”

Do you ever use the Internet for fitness info? “Absolutely. You don’t need to go to a trainer. That’s great if you do, but they can be expensive and sometimes it’s just b.s. They’ll be on their phone while you work out. I like Instagram and TikTok and YouTube. You can follow some people who are really good. I’m all in favor of going to the Internet for workout ideas — and if you have something that hurts, do the research and figure out how to fix it. There are a lot of people who want to help online.”

Darin’s Top Three Tips

•“If you can, have things with more olive oil or avocado oil. Olive oil has great healing and antibacterial properties. Avocado oil is great to cook with because it can be heated up to 500 degrees and it doesn’t burn. It has a high heat point.”

•“Read labels. A lot of times we don’t pay attention to labels, and we should. I really hope people pay attention to this, because this is what’s going into our kids.”

•“Cook at home. That way, you know exactly what you are consuming. Ever since Covid, we’ll order out on occasion but we stay away from fast food.”