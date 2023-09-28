New Movie For Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al), who stars in the reality series SELLING SUNSET, will play one half of a lesbian couple In the new Lifetime thriller, YOU’RE NOT SUPPOSED TO BE HERE, which is set to debut on November 4. The story centers around Stause’s pregnant character, Zoe, and her partner, Kennedy (Diora Baird), getting away to a cabin in the woods for a peaceful babymoon. However, Zoe is immediately unnerved by the local townspeople, who don’t see me to appreciate the presence of the same-sex pair and the woman are soon thrust into a nightmare.