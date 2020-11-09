New GUIDING LIGHT Reunion Scheduled

Alan Locher will reunite GUIDING LIGHT alums Grant Aleksander (ex-Phillip), Mark Derwin (ex-A.C.), Jay Hammer (ex-Fletcher) and Vincent Irizarry (ex-Lujack/Nick) to celebrate the life of Beverlee McKinsey (ex-Alexandra) on his YouTube show, The Locher Room. Also taking part in the virtual interview is Beverlee’s son, Scott McKinsey, who is a director at DAYS. The chat will take place on Monday, November 16 at 3 p.m. ET and can be viewed here.