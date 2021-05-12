New Gigs For Soap Alums

Two soap alums have booked new gigs. Yaya DaCosta (ex-Cassandra, ALL MY CHILDREN) who is departing CHICAGO MED at the end of this season, already has a new job lined up. The actress will headline the new FOX drama, OUR KIND OF PEOPLE, playing Angela. Justin Baldoni (ex-Graham, B&B) has partnered with NBA All-Star and league MVP, Kevin Harnett, to produce a film based on the Hoop It Up basketball tour. The actor also recently released his book, Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity.