Kim Delaney (Jackie, GH) will star in the Lifetime original movie THE LONG ISLAND SERIAL KILLER: A MOTHER’S HUNT FOR JUSTICE, inspired by the true story of a woman named Mari Gilbert, whose search for her missing daughter led to the gruesome discovery of 10 bodies. It is slated for a winter 2021 premiere on the network. Delaney’s Jackie recently exited Port Charles to go on assignment, but actress and character will both be back.