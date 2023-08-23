Nancy Frangione Dies At 70

Soap alum Nancy Frangione (ex-Cecile, ANOTHER WORLD et al) passed away at the age of 70 on August 18. The actress was born on July 10, 1953 in Barnstable, MA and made her soap opera debut in 1977 playing Tara Martin on ALL MY CHILDREN. The actress joined the cast of AW in 1981 and departed in 1984 but made multiple returns as the colorful fan fave Cecile (in 1986, 1989, 1993 and again from 1995-96). She also temporarily filled in for Andrea Evans on ONE LIFE TO LIVE as Tina in 1985. Frangione is survived by daughter Mariel, who she shared with ex-husband Christopher Rich (ex-Sandy, AW). We send our deepest condolences to her family and friends.