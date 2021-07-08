Alan Locher will welcome Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus, GUIDING LIGHT) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room, on Friday, July 16. The actor will be live at 3 P.M. ET to talk about his time on the show, as well as his other roles he has played. To view the interview, click here.
Tune-In Alert!
Murray Bartlett Virtual Interview
Alan Locher will welcome Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus, GUIDING LIGHT) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room, on Friday, July 16. The actor will be live at 3 P.M. ET to talk about his time on the show, as well as his other roles he has played. To view the interview, click here.
Comments