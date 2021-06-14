Move Over, Cosmo! — Say Hello To Tribe’s CBD Pink Lady

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Decades before Sex & The City aired, the Pink Lady was New York’s premier “pretty pink drink.” But don’t let this old cocktail’s colors fool you. While the Pink Lady may look sweet, it packs a powerful punch. Just one glass of this gin-based drink is all it takes to feel tipsy.

To help soften the Pink Lady’s intense effects, we’re going to add a touch of our high-quality CBD oil. Just a pinch of Tribe’s CBD oil should be enough to put some “chill” in this surprisingly potent cocktail.

CBD Pink Lady Recipe

Like the Ramos Gin Fizz or the Clover Club, the Pink Lady is one of those drinks that call for an egg white. As we’ve mentioned in previous posts, this ingredient is primarily used for texture. Whipping egg whites in a cocktail tin gives your drink a unique “silky” feel and a fantastically frothy top.

However, there’s always a risk of salmonella poisoning when using a raw egg. If you’re going to use this ingredient, be sure to test your egg for freshness before adding it to your tin. The easiest way to do this is to place your egg in a bowl filled with cool water. If the egg floats on top of your bowl, then it’s no good.

If you’d like to learn more about egg safety in cocktails, we’d recommend reading this previous post on the CBD Gin Fizz.

Ingredients

2 oz gin

½ oz applejack

¼ oz lemon juice

¼ oz grenadine

1 egg white

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

1 maraschino cherry (optional)

Directions

Crack an egg and separate the white into a cocktail shaker

Pour gin, applejack, lemon juice, and grenadine into the tin

Secure the lid and shake for about 10 – 15 seconds

Add ice to your tin and shake for about 20 seconds

Double-strain into a pre-chilled cocktail glass

Top with Tribe CBD oil and a maraschino cherry (cherry optional)

As you search for the Pink Lady online, you may run across a few variations that look quite different from the version presented above. In fact, there are quite a few “dairy-drenched” variations of the Pink Lady swirling around cyberspace.

If you want to be authentic, you should never put half-and-half into your Pink Lady cocktail. However, if you want to add some dairy notes to your drink, by all means, try this rendition. Usually, people who make this drink add about two teaspoons of heavy cream to their cocktail shaker.

