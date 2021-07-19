More Daytime Emmy Winners Announced!

More Daytime Emmy Awards were given out last night, and DAYS alum Mike Manning (ex-Charlie) won for Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program for his work as Caleb on THE BAY. Additional winners from THE BAY include Kristos Andrews (Pete), who won his 11th Daytime Emmy, this time as Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program, and Karreuche Tran (Vivian) for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program. Congratulations to the winners!