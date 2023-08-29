Michael Damian Back To Y&R!

Michael Damian, who has played Y&R’s rocker Danny Romalotti on and off since 1980, will once again return to Genoa City for a multi-episode arc starting on September 28. With an in-demand career as a director and producer (he just wrapped PARIS CHRISTMAS WALTZ in Paris, which will air during the holiday season, and IRISH WISH, his second film with Lindsay Lohan, ex-Alli, ANOTHER WORLD, set to premiere in 2024), Damian was able to fit the daytime reprisal into his busy schedule. “As long as I’m not out of the country working on another movie, I can make Y&R happen,” Damian told Digest in March, which was his last appearance on the soap.