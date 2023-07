Alan Locher will welcome Michael Corbett (ex-David, Y&R et al) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The actor will be on hand to chat about his time in Genoa City and his stints on RYAN’S HOPE (ex-Michael) and SEARCH FOR TOMORROW (ex-Warren). Corbett is also a host and correspondent on Extra. The interview will take place on Tuesday, July 18th at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be viewed live, here.