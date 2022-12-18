Michael Blake Kruse On GH Exit

After Rory was felled by GH’s Hook killer, portrayer Michael Blake Kruse posted a good-bye to the show on GH. “Here lies Rory Cabrera: He Tried,” the actor began. “Many thanks to everyone who has sent me supportive messages in light of Rory Cabrera leaving the GH canvas. I enjoyed playing the character and valued his essence. Yes, he was unsophisticated and naïve but at least he was genuine. In particular with Trina, he was always sincere and had her best interests at heart. That has to count for something Sprina fans. Rory was a mediocre cop, at best, but Port Charles isn’t the easiest town to police. He was also equipped with a holster from the 70’s, no radio and no bullet proof vest. Above all, I had the pleasure of working with some incredible people and have a newfound respect for everyone involved with daytime TV. It’s easy to critique but not easy to create. All of my love and appreciation to the fans who were supportive along the way.”