On July 2, Laura Leighton (ex-Sydney, MELROSE PLACE) will mix it up with her former TV neighbor, Grant Show (Blake; ex-Jake), on DYNASTY. Leighton will play Corinne Simon, an SEC officer with some business — and revelations — to discuss with the Carrington clan. Leighton has been married to Doug Savant (ex-Matt, MP) since 1998.

