The Marry Makers: Billy Flynn (Chad), Stacy Haiduk (Kristen) and Abigail Klein (Stephanie)

Long Engagement Or Short Engagement?

Flynn: “It was a long engagement, a year and a couple of months. It was because we were waiting for the venue.”

Haiduk: “We were only dating for six months when my husband asked me to marry him. Then it was another six months and we got married.”

Klein: “Long engagement. It was a year long, and it was really fun.”

Hire A Wedding Planner Or Do It Yourself?

Flynn: “We did it ourselves, but we had a day-of planner. So on our wedding day, we didn’t have to worry about anything. We actually enjoyed the process of planning everything. It’s more meaningful when your fingerprints are on it.”

Haiduk: “I did all the prep myself, but my husband, who was my fiancé at the time, helped me. We wanted a sweet, small wedding.”

Klein: “Hire a wedding planner. Our wedding planner, Nicole, was an angel. She was so helpful and made it all so seamless.”

Invite Everyone Or Keep It Small?

Flynn: “It was small. I think the venue had a limit of like 70 people. That was exactly what we wanted.”

Haiduk: “We did it in our house and could only put about 40 people in the place. It was so tiny.”

Klein: “We kept it smallish. There were 100 people. We didn’t want to feel we left the night without getting a chance to see somebody.”

Indoor Or Outdoor?

Flynn: “I mean, Southern California, so outdoor.”

Haiduk: “It was outdoor. We have a courtyard. So we got married in the courtyard and had dinner in the backyard.”

Klein: “Both. We got married outside on this amazing helicopter pad that was on a hilltop overlooking all of the wineries in Malibu. Then we went indoors for the dancing portion, but actually ate outside. It was lovely.”

Local Or Destination?

Flynn: “We got married in Malibu, so it was kind of a destination.”

Haiduk: “Local. I wanted it to be out in sunny L.A., not in cold Michigan. And I wanted it to be intimate, and our place is intimate. It was pretty wonderful.”

Klein: “Local for us. The funny thing is my husband’s side of the family is all Canadian, and my side of the family is all in Texas. So it was a destination for everybody else but us.”

The Groom: Tux Or No Tux?

Flynn: “I didn’t do a tuxedo, but I did have a nice suit on.”

Haiduk: “Brad wore a 1940s tux that he had.”

Klein: “I think he wore a really beautiful suit. He looked so good.”

The Bride: Veil Or No Veil?

Flynn: “I think she had a veil.”

Haiduk: “No veil. I wanted it to be very unconventional. I wore a slip dress and that was it. I wanted it to be very simple.”

Klein: “I had a beautiful long veil, but it wasn’t covering my face. It was just trailing behind me during the ceremony.”

Traditional Vows Or Write Your Own?

Flynn: “We wrote our own. If it doesn’t come from your heart, as far as I’m concerned, it feels less meaningful.”

Haiduk: “We didn’t write our own, and they weren’t really traditional. I had my massage therapist, who is ordained, come and do the wedding. It was just about love, connecting and the way we felt about each other.”

Klein: “We wrote our own vows, which I highly recommend. It really grounds you and makes you so present with each other.”

Choreograph The First Dance Or Wing It?

Flynn: “We winged it.”

Haiduk: “It was winged. We had an orchestra, and we waltzed. It was like, ‘Whoa.’ ”

Klein: “Because I’m a dancer, I actually choreographed the first dance. It was a little bit challenging, because we had to dance along the side of a pool. Not only did my husband have to learn the choreography, but he also had to make sure he wasn’t moving us towards the pool.”

Buffet Or Sit-Down Dinner?

Flynn: “Sit-down. The catering company we hired had a really nice menu. We wanted there to be good food and good drinks, and that’s what we got.”

Haiduk: “Sit-down dinner.”

Klein: “We did a sit-down dinner, which was nice because it allowed more talking and more conversation.”

Smash The Cake Or Eat It Daintily?

Flynn: “I don’t know if daintily is the word I would use, but we ate it respectfully. For my own well-being, I decided to not smash it in her face.”

Haiduk: “I think it was a mixture of both. It started daintily and then kind of got hands-in and [grabby].”

Klein: “Daintily. I am not a fan of the smashing. You want the pictures and video of enjoying your cake.”

DJ Or Live Band?

Flynn: “DJ. A live band feels more constricting. We had a play-list that he built [the music] around.”

Haiduk: “Orchestra. I wanted it to be very romantic and elegant. It was this lovely violinist and cello player. I think there were four of them. They all came from the L.A. Symphony.”

Klein: “We had both. During the ceremony we had a performer, who also became a friend. His performer name is The Theorist. He plays the piano and covers modern songs in a classical form. Then, for the dance portion, we had a DJ, which was so fun.”

Best Tip For A Stress-Free Wedding?

Flynn: “Just be present. Just enjoy the moment.”

Haiduk: “Go elope [laughs]. Keep it small and keep it intimate. That helps.”

Klein: “Besides having a wedding planner, have a moment between you and your groom or you and your bride. Just for the two of you away from everybody, so you can clock what a huge moment it is.”